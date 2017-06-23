How to understand Boko Haram – Washington Post
How to understand Boko Haram
The rise of northern Nigerian Islamic extremist group Boko Haram has garnered a great deal of attention from American policymakers in recent years. That interest compounded after the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls in Chibok, an event that …
