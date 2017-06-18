How top leaders see Rivers after 50 years

Rivers State rolled out the drums as early January 8, 2017, to celebrate its ‘liberation from oppression’ and this hilarious momentum climaxed on May 27. Now, some topmost dignitaries took time off to bare their real minds with BDSUNDAY.

Rivers at 50 coincides with Adaka Boro revolution – Godknows Igali

Ambassador Godknows Igali

Fifty years of Rivers State is seen as that of greatness. It is interesting that it concedes with a 50th year of Adaka Boro Day Celebration. The creation of Rivers State is realisation come true. The late Adaka Boro and the cohorts took up arms in 1965 and demanded for the creation of the state. Alfred Diete-Spiff started the state with a crack team that laid the foundation that all the subsequent administrators had to build upon. The present Governor, Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike, is carrying on the mantle leadership, moving forward. We in Bayelsa State; we are happy and we are celebrating with Rivers people.

T.T. Isong- First Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University

The creation of Rivers State was a strategic step to open up the state for development. The creation of the State came with the establishment of the First University of Science and Technology in the country, which created a trajectory for development in education in the new State then. Because of the establishment of the University, there is no village or a population of 1000 people in Niger Delta that you cannot find a graduate of the University.

In Bayelsa State, half the population of the civil servants, is from the State University of Science and Technology. The University has transformed the State.

The professor, who was once the Minister of Sciences and Technology, however, called for more efforts in the provision of adequate infrastructure in the State, especially electricity.

Mike Okiro- A one-time Inspector General of Police

The ex-police chief thanked Yakubu Gowon for the creation for the state, which he described as a dream come true. He observed that plus or minus, the state is still kicking. This he said, called for celebration. He called on the people of Rivers State to come together as to sustain the dream of the founding fathers.

Benard Birabi

A one-time senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

I think, there is every need to celebrate Rivers State at 50. 50 years is in the life of man, is a long time and therefore calls for celebration.

Rivers State at 50 years, has passed through several huddles, both good and bad. For sure, it cannot be compared one to one with Lagos State, which was created at the same time. Lagos he noted, was the then Federal Capital territory and apart from that, had been in the hands of the owners; unlike Rivers State, which was governed by “foreigners”, who were not interested in her welfare or the development of the people and State. So, for Rivers State to attain the age of 50 years in spite of the obstacles, economic sabotage and deprivations and is still what it is today, calls for a great celebration.

Alfred Diete-Spiff

I am the chief, Alfred Diete-Spiff, I was born during the second world war and trained as a naval officer. I was the First Military Governor of Rivers State in 1967. I am also now the King of Twon Brass. It is gratifying to see Rivers State at 50. For me today, I feel 10 feet tall and even old enough to die because of the thought of the creation of Rivers State and the landmark achievements. I thank God for the state and wish to see Rivers State in the next 50 years. By then, I want to see the State with all the basic amenities, telecom facilities, good road network and transportation and the Rivers State looking like Miami Florida, Las Vegas; having everything and everybody living comfortably and having money in their pockets – an egalitarian society, where the rich, not too rich and the poor not-too-poor and people having things to do.

Ann Kio-Briggs: An activist

I remember the creation of Rivers State because I was 15 years then. I remember the people that fought and the people that opposed the creation of the State. It is really something to celebrate because we have stayed together and more so, the State has given birth to Bayelsa.

As we celebrate, there is, however, need for sober reflection because there are forces trying to tear the State apart for the political interest of Nigeria as a country and the economic interest and selfishness of some people from other parts of Nigeria. We have what it takes, if the forces against good will allow it.

Lt. Col. Musa Komo– A one-time Military Administrator of Rivers State 1993-1996

I am impressed with the development of Rivers State. When I was here, I remember that apart from Aba Express Way, there were no dualised roads in Port Harcourt. I did that of Ikwerre Road and that of Oluobasanjo but what I see now, I can hardly recognise most Roads because most of the roads have been dualised; dualisation is every where. I commend the infrastructural development in Port Harcourt because it is the bedrock of development and the much said dividends of democracy. I wish Rivers State could develop faster. Asked about what he misses about the Rivers State and if the people are lazy as often said by her detractors, the ex-Milad said he missed the uniqueness and friendlessness of the Rivers man. “And if you remember when we started the roads by the state’s Ministry of Works, via direct labour; we worked both day and night like Julius Berger and we were nicknamed road runners. Surely, lazy people do not work day and night”. I dedicate my award to the people of Rivers State. I appreciate them for remembering to appreciate me and I mean it; I really dedicate this award to them.

Admiral Festus Pobeni – (Retired) Nigerian Permanent Ambassador to the Republic of Romenia.

Rivers at 50 years? Oh yes, it calls for a great celebration. There is every need to celebrate because it the dream of our four forefathers. Let the drums role out because it was the beginning of our people to come together and assert ourselves as one. Rivers State at 50 is a blessing, not to only the Rivers people but also to the people of Bayelsa State, which is an extension of Rivers State. Apart from every other thing, for the fact that this State is 50 years and still kicking, it calls for celebrations- Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, the perceived capital of the Niger Delta region is here and I pray that it continues to serve as a unifying centre for all Niger Delta people.

Belly Gills Harry – The President of South-South Chamber of Commerce

Fifty years in the life of a man is an adult age and needs to be celebrated. As we celebrate, we need to however, ask some pertinent questions like, why are we celebrating, where are we in the scheme of things or are we celebrating our valued achievements or just the celebration in 1976. We have the States like Lagos that was created at the same time and if you put the two States together, do we still say that Rivers has something to rejoice about? Well, as we celebrate, let there be sober reflections and the need to go back to the drawing board and reflect on what we have done, what we are doing and what to be done in the next 50 years. “We should also question what we have done economically, scientifically, culturally and in governance”.

Ignatius Chukwu & David Ejiohuo

