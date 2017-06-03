How true is Dammy Krane’s arrest, as it seems he tweets from “jail” (photos)

Singer, Dammy Krane was arrested Friday morning for theft, credit card and identity fraud in Miami and of course when one gets arrested, they don’t have access to Internet. At least they are not supposed to, but someone tweeted, using Dammy Krane’s handle, some minutes after his mug shot was released. The person tried to insinuate that his arrest is a rumor. Maybe …

The post How true is Dammy Krane’s arrest, as it seems he tweets from “jail” (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

