Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title
Kevin Durant capped his spectacular first season with the Warriors by bringing home that coveted NBA championship he joined Golden State last July so determined to get. He scored 39 points in a fast-and-furious, Finals-clinching 129-120 victory over …
