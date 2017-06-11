How We Dislodged Boko Haram Remnants – Caf

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, yesterday, explained that the secret behind the dislodgement of remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East was the application of what he called “software approach mechanism” by his agency. Abubakar said without the approach, which he called “winning hearts and minds of the people”, the final dislodgement of the terrorist group would not have been possible.

The soft approach mechanism, he further explained, had to do with fostering intelligence gathering within the local communities to assist military operations and efforts to flush out remnants of the insurgents in their hideouts. The Air Force boss, spoke through Air Vice Marshal James Gbum, Chief of Policy and Plans of the Nigerian Air Force, on the occasion of presentation of 4,000 cartons of Indomie noodles to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North East, through his service, by a company under the brand name of Tolaram Africa Enterprises.

The post How We Dislodged Boko Haram Remnants – Caf appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

