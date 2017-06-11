How we intercepted stolen cars from U S—Yusuf

By Udeme Clement

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Tincan Island Port Command, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, has attributed the recent seizure of two stolen Range Rover, imported from Washington D.C in the United States of America to intelligence signal from the Interpol.

The CAC disclosed that the vessel that carried the items was monitored from the port of loading to Tincan Island Port, and was intercepted on arrival at Tincan. “ The vehicles were Gold coloured Range Rover Suv 2014 with Chasis No.SALGS2VFGEA126188 and one black coloured Range Rover Suv 2015 with Chasis No. SALGS37FOFA239330”, he said.

According to him, “On June ,1 2017, the cars were handed over to the Interpol. The vehicles loaded in a 1x40ft container, number UACN 548368\1 were imported from Washington D.C in the United States of America and declared as Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Cruiz with some bicycles. Based on intelligence signal made available to Customs from Interpol, all consignments from the United States were placed on high surveillance to ensure that the suspected container was tracked”, he said.

The CAC was emphatic that the interception will portray Nigeria in good light, considering the concerted effort of the Service in ensuring that the exhibits were tracked. “There is need for Nigerians to desist from acts capable of bringing the country to disrepute, particularly in this era of information technology where interception of this nature can be internet based”, he warned. He stressed that Customs will resist any attempt by any individual or organisation to use Nigeria as a conduit pipe for illicit transactions, saying that Interpol Nigeria will subject the vehicles to due diligence investigation through the courts, and will eventually use their internal mechanisms for repatriation of the vehicles to the United States.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Comptroller Bashar, who is a World Customs Organisiation (WCO) certified resource Person, has trained officers under his supervision to carry out their operations efficiently using intelligence driven approach in various ways.

