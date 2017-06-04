How we made it out of ‘war zone’ alive – Locals

….MAKURDI MAYHEM THAT KILLED THREE, 200 HOUSES RAZED

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

Residents of Makurdi, Benue State capital, penultimate Tuesday, woke up to the news of a bloody conflict between Tiv and Jukun communities in Fiidi area of the town.

The crisis was least expected, especially when the state was still basking in the euphoria of Governor Samuel Ortom’s signing into law of the open grazing prohibition bill targetted at putting an end to the lingering crisis between Benue farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

The conflict, therefore, came as a rude shock to many who had thought that Benue would take advantage of the spirit of oneness occasioned by the new law to build bridges of togetherness.

The crisis also left many in the state capital apprehensive of the prospects of a city- wide crisis reminiscent of a similar incident in the state in 2001.

Though there had been several tales as to the reason for the mayhem, Sunday Vanguard gathered that the crisis, which started Monday evening, may have been triggered by a disagreement between youths of both tribes at a drinking bar in the area.

And in less than 24 hours, three persons were reportedly killed, many injured and over 200 houses and huts razed by armed youths who unleashed mayhem on the community.

The crisis created a huge refugee situation in and around the state capital with families, including women and children, fleeing the crisis area. Majority of them were seen trekking several kilometers to the city center.

Several others ran into the nearby Makurdi Air Force Base where they were readily received by military personnel who ensured their safety.

It took the intervention of security personnel in Benue to save the state from what would have been a major internal conflict that could have snowballed into a far reaching conflict with attendant consequences.

A father of three, names withheld, who lost his house and other belongings to the crisis, narrated that it was difficult to say the reason for the crisis.

“All I can say is that it all started Monday evening when we started hearing that youths of the two tribes, Tiv and Jukun, who dominate Fidi ward, were having disagreements at a drinking bar in the market.

“Others said it was as a result of disagreement in a market place where a Tiv trader was beaten to pulp by Jukun youths. Nobody can tell but the truth of the matter is that well over 200 houses and property have been razed in the last 24 hours in Fidi community by arms wielding youths.

“We were just lucky that the community is located just a stone throw from the Makurdi Air Force Base. Without that, we would have recorded high casualty and massive destruction of property in this community”.

Also speaking, the paramount ruler of Makurdi, Chief Sule Abenga, said the crisis was a sad reminder of the unending crisis between Benue farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “What has happened in Fiidi is disheartening, heart-rendering and unfortunate.

“It is so sad that this is happening barely 48 hours after Governor Samuel Ortom signed the anti-open grazing and kidnapping bill into law to usher the state into an era of peaceful co-existence and unity of purpose.

“The state and it’s people have gone through several distress periods occasioned by the activities of herdsmen and we cannot afford to resort to fighting ourselves when we are suppose to be there for each other.

“We must, therefore, condemn those who triggered this crisis and those who also capitalized on it to unleash mayhem on the community’s innocent families who were ignorant of what might have transpired leading to this crisis.

One Elder Asam Adamu, whose residence is located directly opposite the Air Force Base and who played the Good Samaritan by availing some fleeing families refuge in his home, lauded the quick intervention of the personnel of the Nigeria Air Force and the police whom he said acted fast to check the spread of the crisis to nearby communities.

“It was their quick intervention that ensured that the damages were minimal compared to the situation we have on hand and the fact that the crisis did not spread to Wurukum, Abinsi and Wadata,” Adamu said.

“Their intervention also helped in protecting those who I offered shelter in my house after their residence and personal property had been destroyed.”

Another victim, names withheld, who claimed that he narrowly escaped death, said that in the heat of the crisis, armed youths moved from house to house looting the property of their targets after which they set the houses ablaze.

He said, “It was 24 hours of nightmare and horror for majority of the residents of this community especially when you see armed youths moving from house to house looting and burning the houses of those they perceived as enemies or not of the same tribe with them.

“It is quite unfortunate because most of the effected families who lost houses and property in this senseless crisis may find it very difficult to bounce back from the setback.”

Reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom, who led members of the State Executive and Security Councils to the community where many houses were still in flames and sounds of gunshots still rented the air at the time of the visit, lamented the devastation, describing it as unwarranted.

Ortom said: “I wonder why an argument in a drinking bar could degenerate to a bloody clash resulting in this kind of destruction.

“We have directed the police to beef up security here and also fish out the masterminds of the crisis because they cannot go unpunished.”

He said the matter would be thoroughly investigated and action taken to forestal reoccurrence.

Ortom also urged fleeing residents to return home, assuring that they would get adequate security.

Speaking on the crises, the state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama said one death was recorded, while 17 persons had been arrested.

He said investigation in the matter was ongoing, assuring that everyone that played a role in the crisis would be apprehended.

Relics of the crisis.

Governor Samuel Ortom and members of the State Security Council at the scene of the crisis.

Some of the displaced persons.

