Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How we received N21.1b Paris Club refund, by Bayelsa govt – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

How we received N21.1b Paris Club refund, by Bayelsa govt
The Nation Newspaper
The Bayelsa State government, yesterday, straightened matters concerning the first tranche of Paris Club refund it received from the Federal Government. The government explained that the money was paid in two installments by the Federal Government with …
Bayelsa govt declares N1.13bn all time high IGRNigeria Today

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.