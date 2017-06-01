Huawei commissions The Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson Skill Acquisiton & Development centre

Huawei Technologies Co. Nigeria Limited and Fortis Projects Services today commissioned the Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson Skill Acquisition and Development Centre Eti-Osa, Lagos. The project was donated to the Lagos State Government by Huawei in order to alleviate poverty and empower the youth of the community.

The official commissioning was carried out by the first lady of Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode. Other dignitaries in attendance include the Sole Administrator of Eti-Osa East LCDA – Prince Babatunde Ayo Ayeni, the Managing Director, Huawei – Mr. Frank Li, Director Fortis Group – Mr. Richard Dotun Adebayo, Deputy Managing Director, Huawei – Mr. Leo Li, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation – Mrs. Lola Akande, Chinese Consul to Nigeria – Chao Xiaoliang, Chairman Conference 57 – Hon. Sanya Osijo, Head of Administration Eti-Osa East LCDA – Mrs. Kemi Osun, Party Chairman Eti – Osa LGA – Mr. Alh. Bashorun Apampa, Council Member Lagos State Government – Titi Ayinla, CDC Chairman Eti-Osa East – Alh. Ariwaja, CDC Member – Mr. Babatunde Saka, Representative of Oba Langbasa (Elejigbo of Langbasa) – Chief Ejalonibu.

The Centre was designed as an alternative to white collar jobs, with the basic intention to impart knowledge in various fields ranging from catering, hat and bead making, hairdressing, fashion designing, photography, fridge and air conditioner maintenance, leather works, wood and carpentry, adult literacy and computer studies.

According to Prince Babatunde Ayo Ayeni, the Sole Administrator of Eti-Osa East LCDA, the center represents an alternative means of livelihood for the people in the community.

Buttressing the point, Mr. Richard Dotun Adebayo, Executive Director at Fortis Group said that the completion of the project marks the beginning of a new dawn for the young men and women of the local community.

“The project is here to empower you to become all that you hope to become in life. You have the opportunities to break boundaries, cross the line and reach new heights”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Mr. Frank Li relayed his indelible experience with a young girl and her mother who lacked access to skill acquisition. Mr. Li said it is this singular episode that continues to motivate him to help children and teenagers in the community at every opportunity.

Mrs. Lola Akande, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation said she was honored to be part of the commissioning of the Funmilayo Mobolaji Johnson skill acquisition center named after the Wife of the First Military Governor of Lagos State. She opined that this investment in women empowerment and skills acquisition by the Lagos Sate Government would enable the womenfolk to contribute to the economic development of the nation.

She went on to commend Huawei Technologies in partnership with Fortis Projects for the Center and used the opportunity to urge all private organizations to follow suit.

Mr. Chao Xiaoliang, the Chinese Consul to Nigeria described the center as a bountiful blessing to the Nigerian people, and another monument of the friendship between Nigeria and China.

The special guest of honor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode enjoined the people to put the facilities to good use so as to enjoy the place for a long time to come.

