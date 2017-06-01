Huawei donates centre for skills acquisition, training to Lagos – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Huawei donates centre for skills acquisition, training to Lagos
Guardian (blog)
Senior Solutions Architect, Huawei Technologies, Yemi Joseph (left); China Consul of Lagos, Chao Xiao Liang; Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lola Akande; and Deputy …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!