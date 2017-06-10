Hubby catches neighbour bonking wife, demands revenge sex

Photos used for illustration only.. In an incident that unfolded more like an African movie script, an enraged Zimbabwean man caused a stir at a traditional court after he demanded revenge sex from his neighbor who he caught bonking his wife as justice. Gift Mujaji (28) of Chief Kazangarare area, Hurungwe, told the traditional leader […]

The post Hubby catches neighbour bonking wife, demands revenge sex appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

