Huddah Monroe: “Nigerian Men Are Only Good For Enjoyment, Not Marriage” – Information Nigeria

Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe took to Instagram four hours ago to tell the world that Nigerian men are not husband materials. According to her: Nigerian men are good for enjoyment but not marriage or family settings.
