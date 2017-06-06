Huddersfield Town Manager David Wagner Agrees To New Contract

David Wagner is staying at Huddersfield Town and a new contract has been agreed in principle.

The German had offers from other clubs in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but he feels he has more still to achieve with Huddersfield.

David Wagner’s agent, John Morris, had talks with chairman Dean Hoyle last week, when the deal was thrashed out. It will be signed later this week.

Morris told SSNHQ: “David and I have received approaches from other clubs in Germany and England but we felt that the journey with Huddersfield has another story to tell. Preparations for the Premier League are well underway with David and the hierarchy at Huddersfield.”

The 45-year-old took over the Terriers in November 2015 after previously managing Borussia Dortmunds reserve side.

Huddersfield have not operated in the top division since 1972.

The post Huddersfield Town Manager David Wagner Agrees To New Contract appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

