Hull City Move For Former Russia Coach Leonid Slutsky

Hull City are ready to offer Leonid Slutsky their vacant manager’s role, with the Russian citing the help he has received from Roman Abramovich as a major factor, according to The Times.

Leonid Slutsky left CSKA Moscow six months ago and has previously spoken about his desire to manage in the Premier League.

Hull had tried to persuade Marco Silva to remain at the club after he almost saved them from relegation, but the Portuguese did not want to work outside of the Premier League and quit to take charge at Watford instead.

Leonid Slutsky resigned as the head coach of the Russia national team after losing to Wales at the European Championships last summer- He has been living in London for the last few months waiting for an attractive offer from an English club.

“I have studied English and watched a lot of football matches,” Leonid Slutsky told BBC World Service. “Not only Premier League… Championship and League One.”

Slutsky said Abramovich, who has owned Premier League champions Chelsea since 2003, has done a lot to “help Russian football”.

“He had an academy in Russia, invested a lot for infrastructure in Russian football,” he added.

“He built about 300 artificial pitches and was sponsor of the Russian national team.

“Today, his project in Russian football is me.”

Asked which English word he has learned that means the most to him, Slutsky added: “For me, in my situation today, maybe very important is ‘dream’.”

The post Hull City Move For Former Russia Coach Leonid Slutsky appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

