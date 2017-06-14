Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Human Skull Dealer Reveals How Much He Trades Them

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A suspected ritualist arrested by the police has revealed that he trades in human skull adding that he sells fresh human skulls for as much as N1million. The 45-year-old suspected ritualist, Lucien Tusume, who was arrested by men of the Nigerian police at Iraye village in Sagamu area of Ogun State, following intelligence report revealed…

The post Human Skull Dealer Reveals How Much He Trades Them appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.