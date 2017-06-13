Hundreds of herdsmen, cattle dealers storm Taraba Assembly, protest anti-grazing bill

The protesters said the bill, if passed into law, would violate the rights of Fulanis and herdsmen in the state.

The post Hundreds of herdsmen, cattle dealers storm Taraba Assembly, protest anti-grazing bill appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

