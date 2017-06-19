Hunger drives baboon out of Nigerian wildlife park – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Hunger drives baboon out of Nigerian wildlife park
A baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau state has escaped and injured a security man at the gate. READ ALSO: Check out houses where notorious kidnapper Evans keeps his victims. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday according to …
Chimpanzee escapes from Jos parkVanguard
UPDATED: Escaped baboon still within Jos Wildlife Park — State govtPremium Times
Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security manInformation Nigeria

