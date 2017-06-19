Hunger drives baboon out of Nigerian wildlife park – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Hunger drives baboon out of Nigerian wildlife park
NAIJ.COM
A baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau state has escaped and injured a security man at the gate. READ ALSO: Check out houses where notorious kidnapper Evans keeps his victims. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday according to …
Chimpanzee escapes from Jos park
UPDATED: Escaped baboon still within Jos Wildlife Park — State govt
Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!