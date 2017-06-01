Hunger killing us – 200,000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon cry out

Nigerian refugees in Cameroon have accused the Federal Government of neglect. According to them, they were not getting enough food. The over 200,000 Nigerians displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency have, therefore, cried out to the government to fasten the process for their return to their communities in Banki, Pulka and other towns so they […]

