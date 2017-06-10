Hurricane Helen has blown it – Independent Online
Independent Online
Hurricane Helen has blown it
Helen Zille fought to the last – the last shred of her dignity, the last shred of the unity in the party which she did so much to build, writes Kevin Ritchie. A journalist is only as good as the last byline. It's a harsh mantra of the newsroom, it …
