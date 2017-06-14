Hussain wins APC ticket for Osun West bye-election

Mudashiru Hussain on Wednesday emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the July 8 bye-election in Osun West senatorial district.

He won the primary election held at the De Distinguished Event Centre, Egbedore local government area of the state.

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, who led the screening committee, declared Hussein winner of the election after polling 2, 412 out of 2,413 total valid votes.

2, 560 delegates participated in the poll.

Hussain had twice survived disqualification from the APC Screening Committee and the Appeal Committee but was cleared for the election by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) who intervened in the dispute.

He was given the party’s ticket as sole aspirant following the defection of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s younger brother, Ademola, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

Adeleke also secured the PDP ticket on Wednesday.

The post Hussain wins APC ticket for Osun West bye-election appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

