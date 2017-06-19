Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hussein: a prize for loyalty – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Hussein: a prize for loyalty
The Nation Newspaper
Journalist, politician and commentator Tunde Oladunjoye examines the fielding of Senator Mudashiru Hussein by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its candidate for the July 8 senatorial by-election in Osun West District. The above heading is …
Osun Bye Election: PDP factions reconcile to back Ademola AdelekeNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Osun 2018: Senatorial re-run as test caseGuardian (blog)
Osun's Bye-election and 2018 UndercurrentsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.