Hustle airs on GOtv

Hustle, a new comedy series about a young boy chasing his hopes and dreams in the bustling city of Lagos, will start airing from June 7 at 8:30pm on AfricaMagic Family (GOtv channel 2)

Hustle tells the tale of Dayo, a naive, but relentlessly optimistic young man, who moves to Lagos, harbouring dreams of making it big. It took very little time for him to learn that it is not as easy as it seems, as he comes to terms with hilariously catastrophic neighbours, an antagonistic landlady and a shady, yet loyal roommate. All nonetheless, share an unwavering hope for tomorrow, and they are buoyed by the “Lagos spirit”- the spirit of the hustle.

With a cast strewn with stars such as Shola Sobowale, Afeez Oyetoro, Seun Ajayi, Stephanie Coker, Seyi Law and many more, the series promises viewers exciting moments.

Commenting, MultiChoice MD, Mr. John Ugbe, said: “We are committed to continue to provide programming that encourages family bonding. Our customer promise is to make great entertainment more accessible.

We find and develop the right mix of international and local channels to give our subscribers a wide range of programming to choose from.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

