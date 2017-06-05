Pages Navigation Menu

Hype about constitutional crisis unnecessary – Presidency

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has dismissed an article by a Nigerian historian, Max Siollun, entitled “The Gentleman’s Agreement that Could Break Apart Nigeria,” published in the United States-based Foreign Policy magazine. The piece speculates that Nigeria faces imminent political and constitutional crisis on account […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

