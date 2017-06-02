Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am not dead, actor Odunlade Adekola cries out – TheCable

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

I am not dead, actor Odunlade Adekola cries out
TheCable
The actor on Friday made an impassioned appeal to people to stop spreading rumours about his death on social media. Adedola, famous for his role in Yoruba movies, said many people have been wishing him dead on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Odunlade Adekola refutes 5th death rumourPremium Times
"This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable" – Actor Odunlade Adekola refutes rumours of his DeathBellaNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.