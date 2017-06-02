I am not dead, actor Odunlade Adekola cries out – TheCable
I am not dead, actor Odunlade Adekola cries out
The actor on Friday made an impassioned appeal to people to stop spreading rumours about his death on social media. Adedola, famous for his role in Yoruba movies, said many people have been wishing him dead on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Odunlade Adekola refutes 5th death rumour
"This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable" – Actor Odunlade Adekola refutes rumours of his Death
