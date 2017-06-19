‘I am not married and don’t have a girlfriend right now’- Harrysong – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'I am not married and don't have a girlfriend right now'- Harrysong
Nigerian Entertainment Today
The Five Star Music artiste in a chat with Rubbin' Minds, said he neither have a girlfriend currently nor married to any woman. 'I am not in any relationship now,' he said. 'My female fans know I am truthful when it comes to this. 'If there is someone …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!