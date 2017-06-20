Pages Navigation Menu

“I Am Not Married And I Don’t Have A Girlfriend Right Now”- Harrysong Reveals

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment

Alterplate Boss, Harrysong, who was the guest today on Ebuka Uchendu’s Rubbing Minds on Channels TV revealed that he doesn’t have a girlfriend. “I am not in any relationship now. My female fans know I am truthful when it comes to this. If there si someone in my life right now, she would be trending …

