I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at Chelsea – TheCable

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports


I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at Chelsea
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has said that he is not quitting English Premier League side Chelsea FC. Omeruo said he intends to return from his loan stint at Turkish side Alanyaspur to force his way into the Chelsea squad ahead of the new …
