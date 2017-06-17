I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at Chelsea – TheCable
TheCable
I am not quitting, Omeruo ready to fight for place at Chelsea
TheCable
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has said that he is not quitting English Premier League side Chelsea FC. Omeruo said he intends to return from his loan stint at Turkish side Alanyaspur to force his way into the Chelsea squad ahead of the new …
Kenneth Omeruo signs with Temple Management Company, denies quitting Chelsea
Omeruo reveals when Conte will make decision on his Chelsea future
'There are offers' – Chelsea defender confirms receiving transfer bids, Conte talks to be held in July
