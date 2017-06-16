‘I am not trying to live like Fela’-Wizkid – TheNewsGuru
TheNewsGuru
'I am not trying to live like Fela'-Wizkid
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian Afro pop singer, Wizkid has said though Fela inspires him, he is not trying to live like him. No doubt Wizkid has made giant strides in his career collaborating with renowned superstars like Drake, Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Justine Skye and …
