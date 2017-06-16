'I am not trying to live like Fela'-Wizkid

TheNewsGuru

Nigerian Afro pop singer, Wizkid has said though Fela inspires him, he is not trying to live like him. No doubt Wizkid has made giant strides in his career collaborating with renowned superstars like Drake, Chris Brown, TY Dolla $ign, Justine Skye and …



and more »