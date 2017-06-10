Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am so broke with no house or car to my name – Singer, Sean Kingston – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

I am so broke with no house or car to my name – Singer, Sean Kingston
Daily Post Nigeria
International music artist, Sean Kingston has said that despite selling millions of records at some point in his career, he is dead broke with neither a house nor car to his name. He also admitted that he has less than $500 in his bank accounts

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.