I am so broke with no house or car to my name – Singer, Sean Kingston
Daily Post Nigeria
I am so broke with no house or car to my name – Singer, Sean Kingston
International music artist, Sean Kingston has said that despite selling millions of records at some point in his career, he is dead broke with neither a house nor car to his name. He also admitted that he has less than $500 in his bank accounts …
