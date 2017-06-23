I brought fresh human skull home 5 years ago-Suspect

A 52-year-old man, Tosenu Lussien , who was found with human skull by the police, on Friday, said that he brought it to his house some five years ago and kept it for future use. The suspect, who made this confession when he spoke with journalists at the State Police Command, Ikeja, added that it was his first time of dealing in human parts. “I saw the human head at Oko-Ode, Ishagamu area of Ogun State while on security duty and brought it home that I may need it later.

