I Can’t Date A Man Who Is Not Good In Bed – Bolatito Sowunmi Aka Miss Pepeye

Nollywood actress, Bolatito Sowunmi who is famous for her role as Miss Pepeye in Wale Adenuga’s foremost comedy “Papa Ajasco” sat with Broadway TV in an exclusive interview to talk about her journey so far, what next and her exit from the famous TV show. The actress shared that she belongs in Nollywood despite having …

The post I Can’t Date A Man Who Is Not Good In Bed – Bolatito Sowunmi Aka Miss Pepeye appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

