‘I Cherish You My WIfe’- Comedian Elenu and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

On Thursday, June 15, comedian Elenu and his wife Jane Chinwe celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary. They got married in 2013 and yesterday, Thursday, June 15 was the fourth wedding anniversary. Elenu posted photos of both of them and celebrate his sweetheart on his Instagram. He said: My friend, sister, bestie, support system, babymama and …

The post ‘I Cherish You My WIfe’- Comedian Elenu and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

