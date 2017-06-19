Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000’ – BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals (Photo/Video)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

TV reality star and mother of one, Bisola Aiyeola in an interview with NAIJ spoke about life after the show, how she wants to keep working to maintain her fame, her life before BBNaija and why she could not attend university. Here are Excerpts from the interview below; Looking back at Big Brother Naija… I …

The post ‘I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000’ – BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals (Photo/Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.