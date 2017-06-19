‘I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000’ – BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals (Photo/Video)

TV reality star and mother of one, Bisola Aiyeola in an interview with NAIJ spoke about life after the show, how she wants to keep working to maintain her fame, her life before BBNaija and why she could not attend university. Here are Excerpts from the interview below; Looking back at Big Brother Naija… I …

The post ‘I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000’ – BBNaija’s Bisola Reveals (Photo/Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

