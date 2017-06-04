I did my children great favour by marrying their dad — Bose Alao-Omotoyosi

I was born in Lagos and I grew up in the Apapa area of the state. I am the fourth child but the last girl. One of the most memorable experiences of my childhood were those times when my late dad rewarded me with N2,000 for coming first at the end of every school term. …

The post I did my children great favour by marrying their dad — Bose Alao-Omotoyosi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

