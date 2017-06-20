I didn’t accuse Ayade of diverting Bakassi relief materials — Ita-Giwa

By Charles Kumolu

A FORMER Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly, Sen Florence Ita-Giwa has dismissed reports alleging that she accused Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, and some political office holders in the state of diverting relief materials meant for Bakassi victims.

She described the allegation as spurious.

She also raised alarm that some youths had been urged to carry out protest rallies against her in Ikang, the new location of Bakassi Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Ita-Giwa said she was being persecuted by the state government, noting that she had concluded plans to relocate her businesses from the state as a result of the alleged persecution.

She insisted that relief materials were diverted by some people in the state, noting that some had been recovered by the Police and were being held as exhibits.

She said: “Recent events in my home state have given me and all well-meaning Nigerians cause for concern. There has been a sustained and coordinated campaign to demonise my person and make rubbish of my efforts towards alleviating the plight of Bakassi people because I was instrumental in uncovering a plot to divert relief materials I sourced from the National Refugee Commission for victims of a fire outbreak in Dayspring Island, Bakassi.”

The post I didn’t accuse Ayade of diverting Bakassi relief materials — Ita-Giwa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

