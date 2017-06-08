“I do not do fraud” – Dammy Krane Releases Official Statement | WATCH

Singer Dammy Krane has released an official statement following his arrest and subsequent release. He thanked his fans, friends and parents for their undying support and assistance, saying that he is not a fraudster. He also explained that he knew nothing about the incident as his flight details were handled by the agents who turned out […]

The post “I do not do fraud” – Dammy Krane Releases Official Statement | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

