Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I Do Not Do Fraud’ – Dammy Krane Speaks After His Arrest In Miami [Video]

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who was released on bail yesterday and expected to appear in court on June 23, 2017 for alleged theft and fraud has spoken. In a video obtained by Notjustok, Dammy Krane apologizes to his fans and maintains his innocence on the case saying, ‘I do not do fraud, I do not …

The post ‘I Do Not Do Fraud’ – Dammy Krane Speaks After His Arrest In Miami [Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.