I do not know what ‘slay queen’ means – Miss Nigeria – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I do not know what 'slay queen' means – Miss Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Miss Nigeria Chioma Obiadi speaks on why she doesn't want to be called a slay queen. Why the term slay queen is derogatory. I do not know what the word slay queen means and one cannot support what you do not understand. The words slay queen is not …
Concentrate on talent, Miss Nigeria urges future queens
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!