“I do not want to get married because everyone is doing it” – Tee-Y Mix

Posted on Jun 10, 2017

In an interview with Saturday Punch, ace music producer Tee-Y Mix discussed his plans of settling down. He said he will get married at the right time. “We live in a society where people put a lot of pressure on you when you are not married. I do not want to get married because everyone is doing it; […]

The post “I do not want to get married because everyone is doing it” – Tee-Y Mix appeared first on BellaNaija.

