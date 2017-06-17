‘I Don’t Care About Showing Off On Social Media’ – Reekado Banks

Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has said he’s not about the ‘show off’ life which many other celebrities now portray on social media. The Mavin artiste said he isn’t big about owning cars and private jets. ‘I’m not a car person, I own a plantation, and I’m building a school’ He said. ‘I also own 10 …

