I don’t do fraud, says Dammy Krane

BY SEUN KEHINDE

Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, the Nigerian artiste known as Dammy Krane, who was reportedly arrested for credit cards fraud in the US on June 2, and released on bail has come to give his own angle of what really happened.

According to the artiste and as corroborated by his mother, he is not a fraudulent person. In a video statement, he thanked his fans and family for their support and denied being involved with fraud. He put the blame on the agent who booked the private jet for him

“First of all, I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologize to my family, my team and my fans. I was arrested by the man who booked me for fraud.”I don’t do fraud, I do not partake in such activities, it just happened that the agent who booked my flight did so with fraudulent cards. My life is all about music and that is what I do,” he said.

“I am so sorry that I got caught up in this mess, it will never happen again and I want to thank those who stood by me. And I want to thank my parents for their undying love” he added.

The post I don’t do fraud, says Dammy Krane appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

