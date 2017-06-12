Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Don’t Know My Husband Was A Kidnapper! See Photos Of Notorious Kidnapper, Evans’ Wife And Children In His Mansion

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Imagine a woman who is married to a man for some years now, living in a mansion, driving exotic cars and living a comfortable life, yet she is not aware of what her husband does for a living

Mrs Evans, the wife of the deadly Kidnapper Mr Evans say she does not know her husband’s source of income and she is not aware that he is s a kidnapper

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Some women are so irresponsible all they are after is money money money

The post I Don’t Know My Husband Was A Kidnapper! See Photos Of Notorious Kidnapper, Evans’ Wife And Children In His Mansion appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.