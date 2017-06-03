Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t publish data to favour government or anybody –Kale, Statistician-General – The Punch

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

I don't publish data to favour government or anybody –Kale, Statistician-General
The Punch
In this interview with IFEANYI ONUBA, the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Yemi Kale, speaks on the state of the economy and what the government can do to take the country out of recession.
Statistics show Nigeria getting out of recession – AdeosunPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.