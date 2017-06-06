I Don’t Want To Be A Flash In The Pan – Rapper Ruggedman Says
Rapper, Ruggedman, has explained that he takes much time to perfect his songs before putting them out because he doesn’t want to release music that would just trend for a bit and fizzle out shortly after. Ruggedman noted that his staying power in the industry is not unconnected with his passion and fire to succeed …
