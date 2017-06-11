Pages Navigation Menu

‘I found my son hanging shortly after I begged him to be of good behaviour’ – Mother of 13 year old who committed suicide

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

The mother of 13-year-old Aounduver Terunm, who reportedly hung himself in Makurdi, Benue State capital, has narrated how the unfortunate incident happened. Until his death, Aounduver Terunm was an JSS2 student of Lady Celina Academy, Makurdi. He purportedly hung himself inside his parents’ chicken pen located in their private residence behind Federal Pay Office, Nyima, Makurdi. […]

