I Get Inspiration from Watching Mad Men – Popular Comedian

Nigerian comedian, Akpororo who grew up in Warri, Delta State and relocated to Lagos in 2009 to hone his skill in comedy which gave rise to him being discovered by Basketmouth, has opened up on his life and career. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune, popular Nigerian stand-up comedian, Jephthah Bowoto better …

The post I Get Inspiration from Watching Mad Men – Popular Comedian appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

