Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I had children out of wedlock” Grace Msalame rubbishes claims she was married to her baby daddy Paul Ndichu – Ghafla!

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

“I had children out of wedlock” Grace Msalame rubbishes claims she was married to her baby daddy Paul Ndichu
Ghafla!
Apparently Grace Msalame and Paul Ndichu were NEVER married like many people thought for all these years. The curvaceous TV girl has admitted that she had her twins out of wedlock. When Paul and Grace split years ago, many people assumed that they …
Let's leave my match making to Jesus- Grace Msalame affirms she is single after baby daddy's weddingTUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.