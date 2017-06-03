I hate shaking of female ‘bum-bum’ in music videos – Onyeka Onwenu [VIDEO]

Nigerian music legend and activist, Onyeka Onwenu, has decried the spate of nudity and indecency in music videos of songs released by younger artistes in the country. She expressed her disdain at the manner in which ladies today allow themselves to be paraded on TV in sultry apparels, in a recent chat with Hip TV. […]

