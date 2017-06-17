“I have a penchant for taking powers; I’m the next president” – Fayose
Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has disclosed that he’ll be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Fayose, who spoke to political office holders in the Ekiti State Government House, Ado-Ekiti on Friday, said that he has a penchant for defeating incumbent leaders in elections, said that he is heading straight to Aso […]
The post “I have a penchant for taking powers; I’m the next president” – Fayose appeared first on BellaNaija.
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!