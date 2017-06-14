Ahmed Musa speaks on new marriage – Daily Post Nigeria
Ahmed Musa speaks on new marriage
Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, has opened up on his new marriage with Juliet Adeh. The Leicester City forward divorced his wife of four years and mother of his two kids, Jamila, for not yielding to his pressure to get a second wife and thereafter …
