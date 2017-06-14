Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ahmed Musa speaks on new marriage – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Ahmed Musa speaks on new marriage
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, has opened up on his new marriage with Juliet Adeh. The Leicester City forward divorced his wife of four years and mother of his two kids, Jamila, for not yielding to his pressure to get a second wife and thereafter
Ahmed Musa says it was the right move to marry 2nd wifePulse Nigeria
I'm now a happy man after my 2nd Marriage – Ahmed MusaDaily Trust
“I'm happy now” – Ahmed Musa says after Second MarriageBellaNaija
E60buzz (press release) (blog) –Information Nigeria
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.